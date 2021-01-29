Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.