Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,515 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,378 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 49.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xilinx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $132.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.