XcelToken Plus (XLAB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,257.00

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $418,149.07 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XcelToken Plus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00238917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060125 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,996.14 or 0.81717405 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Profile