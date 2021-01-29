X8X Token (X8X) Market Cap Hits $375,289.36

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One X8X Token token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. X8X Token has a market cap of $375,289.36 and $22.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00852251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.21 or 0.04128755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017328 BTC.

X8X Token (CRYPTO:X8X) is a token. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 tokens. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for X8X Token is x8currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

X8X Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X8X Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X8X Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X8X Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

