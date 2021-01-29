W&T Offshore, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

