WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 327,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.