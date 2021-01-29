Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $34,503.12 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $409.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $34,503.12 or 0.99464185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,721 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

