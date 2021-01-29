WPP TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,145.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00767350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.23 or 0.03789130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033536 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

