Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $122.20. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

