Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,731 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 15,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

