Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000.

PDEC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,215. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

