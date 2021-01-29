Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 2,475 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.80 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

