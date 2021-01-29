Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in LivePerson by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,038,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

