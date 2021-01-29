Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

