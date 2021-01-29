Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,591. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

