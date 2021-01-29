Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $323,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,349,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

