Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

VRTX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,694. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

