Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 1,808 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. 140166 raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $8.80 on Friday, reaching $168.59. The company had a trading volume of 297,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

