Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Comparison

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $761.09 million 18.15 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -250.75 EverQuote $248.81 million 5.11 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -163.32

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wix.com and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94 EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $297.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $54.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

Wix.com beats EverQuote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

