Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.20

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.20 and traded as low as $221.00. Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 1,070,209 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.85.

Get Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) alerts:

In other Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) news, insider Ben Rogoff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.