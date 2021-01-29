WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 10,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.68% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

