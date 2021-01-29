Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $177.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $663.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $1,696,478.00. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,275. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

