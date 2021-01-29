WINk Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.