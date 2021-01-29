WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,611,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after buying an additional 625,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $64,429,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

