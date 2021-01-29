Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CANSF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 197,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,371. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.
About Willow Biosciences
