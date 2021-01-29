William Blair Downgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Market Perform

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

