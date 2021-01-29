William B. Noble Sells 583 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $309.02 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $332.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

