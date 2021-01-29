White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 1.5%

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.66. 30,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 176,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.05 million and a PE ratio of -20.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91.

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that White Gold Corp. will post -0.0710938 earnings per share for the current year.

About White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.