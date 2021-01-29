Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

WPM opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

