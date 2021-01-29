Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.21 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $331.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.69 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.
WPM stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
