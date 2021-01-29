Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.21 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $331.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.69 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

WPM stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.