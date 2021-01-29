WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,236.94

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,236.94 and traded as high as $1,634.39. WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) shares last traded at $1,615.00, with a volume of 342,574 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWH. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,763.83 ($23.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,576.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

In other WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

About WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

