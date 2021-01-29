WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.94.

WEX stock opened at $196.21 on Monday. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

