WeTrust Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $672,761.88 and approximately $311.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00757036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.68 or 0.03775804 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013290 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017605 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.