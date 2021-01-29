Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Down 8.2%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.48. 20,103,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 13,768,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

