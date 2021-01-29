Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Down 8.2%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.48. 20,103,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 13,768,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.
