WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK opened at $40.70 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

