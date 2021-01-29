Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLKP opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $839.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

