Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

WNEB stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

