Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 1,770,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,493,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 866,401 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 579,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

