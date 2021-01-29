Western Digital’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.41.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 299,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

