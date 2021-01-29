Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 117.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

