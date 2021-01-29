Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. 824,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

