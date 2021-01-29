Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.14. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 316,363 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

