Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 302.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.42 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

