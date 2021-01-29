Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

