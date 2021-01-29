Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

