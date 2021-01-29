West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $53.10 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

