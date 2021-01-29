West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $53.10 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.