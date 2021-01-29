West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $337.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

