West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $337.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

