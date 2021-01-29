Wells Fargo & Company Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $75.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

