Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,534 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.