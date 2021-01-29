Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $109.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

